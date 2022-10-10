BELINGTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Belington Volunteer Fire Department is mourning one of its retired chiefs.

According to his obituary, retired Chief James “Bo” Hart passed away at age 68 on Saturday, Oct. 8 at his home; a specific cause of death was not mentioned, but, “although he had been in declining health, death was unexpected.”

James Patrick “Bo” Hart. Credit: Belington Volunteer Fire Department Station 3

According to the Belington VFD’s official Facebook page, Hart served as chief for more than two decades. “It was with his excellent leadership and dedication that our department persevered through some of its toughest hours and made it what it is today,” the department said.

Calling hours will be at the Talbott Funeral Home at 56 N. Brandenburg St. in Belington on Tuesday, Oct. 11 from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. and again on Wednesday, Oct. 12 from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. The funeral will be held immediately afterward.

The Belington VFD has invited any retired or honorary Station 3 members who wish to attend the viewing to meet at the firehouse at 6 p.m. on Tuesday to head to the funeral home together, as a unit.

Hart will be interred in the Fraternal Cemetery near Belington, and the Belington Volunteer Fire Department Station 3 will conduct fireman’s honors.

In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that contributions be made in “Bo’s” name to the Belington Volunteer Fire Department P.O. Box 515 Belington WV, 26250. Click here to send condolences to the family.