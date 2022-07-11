VOLGA, W.Va. (WBOY) — The West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) started a temporary road closure on July 11 for repairs on the Carrollton Covered Bridge in Barbour County.

Despite a fire in 2017, the bridge has been safe to drive on because of its modern concrete box-beam structure. But now, the outside covered part of the bridge will finally be restored.

Chad Boram, a WVDOH District 7 bridge engineer, said upon completion, the bridge will be more visually pleasing to members of the community as well as tourists.

Carrollton Covered Bridge before it was damaged in a 2017 fire (Courtesy: WVDOH)

Carrollton Covered Bridge fire, August 2017

Carrollton Covered Bridge before restoration efforts (Courtesy: WVDOH)

The Bridge after restoration in 2017 (WBOY image)

Carrollton Covered Bridge as of June 2022, before its final restoration (WBOY image)

“It’s kind of an honor to work on a historical structure of this nature, and our guys will take great pride in that, and do their absolute best to do a good job for the community, and for people that would come in, for tourism, you know, just to look at the structure,” Boram said.

During assessments of the bridge for their first day of restoration, Boram said it’s a little worse than they thought, and so for safety, the road may need to be permanently closed for repairs in the near future.