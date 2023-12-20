PHILIPPI, W.Va. (WBOY) — The West Virginia Lottery (WV Lottery) announced on Wednesday that a lottery scratch-off worth $75,000 was sold in Philippi.

According to a Facebook post from the WV Lottery, the winning “Lucky Gem$ Keno” ticket was sold at the Mountaineer Mart and purchased by Donna M. The winners page on the WV Lottery website says that the ticket was sold on Tuesday, Dec. 12.

Donna is the third person to win the Lucky Gem$ grand prize of $75,000 since the game launched in March of this year. The WV Lottery website says that there is still one remaining grand prize in the game and two remaining $10,000 prizes.

Donna M. is the largest WV Lottery prize winner since Nov. 20, when Rebecca T. won $146,766 from a Lady Luck ticket purchased at the Walmart Supercenter Fuel Kiosk in Fairmont.