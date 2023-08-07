PHILIPPI, W.Va. (WBOY) — In celebration of the Addams Family Lurch actor, and Philippi native, Ted Cassidy, Artefaktual Comics and Games announced the winners of its inaugural Ted Cassidy Art Contest.

According to an Artefaktual release, the winners of the contest are:

($50 Gift Card): Jada Bisset of Clarksburg – “Lurchfest” Third Place ($25 Gift Card): Anni Corley of Philippi – “Ted Cassidy, Hometown Son”

First place winner Jordan Heston (courtesy of Artefaktual)

Second place winner Jada Bisset (courtesy of Artefaktual)

Third place winner Anni Corley (courtesy of Artefaktual)

Due to Anni Corley yielding her prize, fourth place became a tie between Hannah Thome for “The Ted Doll” and Tim Schoonover for “You Rang,” meaning the two will both receive a $15 gift card to Artefaktual Comics and Games.

Gretch Corley, owner of Artefaktual Comics and Games, said, “I want to extend my heartfelt congratulations to every individual who poured their creativity and passion into this contest. Each entry resonated with its own unique charm, reflecting the diverse talents of our community. I am immensely proud of the artists and grateful to everyone who supported this event.”

Contest entries were also displayed in the windows of the Medallion Restaurant during Lurch Fest 2023.

For more information about the Ted Cassidy Art Contest and other events, visit the Artefaktual Comics and Games website.