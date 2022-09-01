PHILIPPI, W.Va. (WBOY) — The West Virginia State Police Thursday announced that troopers will conduct a sobriety checkpoint in Barbour County next week.

According to a press release from the West Virginia State Police, the checkpoint will be located on US Route 250 in front of Builders Center and Supply within the city limits of Philippi and will last from 6 p.m. until midnight.

In the release, state police said it is not its intention to inconvenience drivers, but to detect and deter impaired drivers. The release advises drivers to take an alternate route if they want to avoid the checkpoint.