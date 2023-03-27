PHILIPPI, W.Va. (WBOY) — A man is in custody after he allegedly attempted to take a gun from a Philippi police officer while he was being arrested.

According to a criminal complaint, officers with the Philippi Police Department responded to a domestic altercation at a home on Macklin Street in Philippi where Isaac Clevenger, 25, of Philippi, had allegedly thrown a bowl at a woman’s head.

While an officer was detaining Clevenger, he pulled away from the officer and tried to grab his service pistol, the complaint said. The officer was able to prevent Clevenger from taking the weapon and wrestled him to the floor during a fight for the weapon.

After a Taser was deployed, officers were able to restrain the suspect, according to the complaint.

Clevenger was charged with domestic assault and attempting to disarm law enforcement.