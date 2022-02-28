PHILIPPI, W.Va. – Barbour County High School athletes now have some new positive role models in their weight room.

The Philip Barbour High School football coach introduced several members of Barbour County law enforcement to the student-athletes on Monday. The officers will be helping students with weightlifting exercises after school in a new program they call Swole Patrol.

Head Football Coach Nick Mayle said his student-athletes were a little surprised at first to hear about their new training partners. “You say ‘hey, there’s going to be a bunch of cops in the weight room’, their first reaction is, why? Why are they going to be here? And then the second thing is, I’m telling them that these guys are the good guys and we want to build relationships with them and they’re here to help us.”

Sheriff Brett Carpenter of the Barbour County Sheriff’s Department said he hopes it will allow the students to develop positive relationships with law enforcement. “Well, I hope they get a positive outlook on law enforcement because any more, law enforcement gets a bad rap, and I hope these guys can look to us and know that we’re the good guys and we’re here to help them and we’re not always out here to get them in trouble.”

Chief Deputy Jeff Roy, who is also the Colt’s Defensive Line Coach, helped make the idea of cops working out with students a reality. Sheriff’s deputies, State Troopers and a Belington police officer have all volunteered their time and their bodies to the new mentorship program.