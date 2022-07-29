BELINGTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — The West Virginia Team Hope Walk to raise funds for those with Huntington’s Disease will be held in Barbour County in September.

During the walk, thousands walk to support their families, friends, co-workers and neighbors with Huntington’s Disease—a fatal genetic disease that affects the nerve cells in the brain, that the Huntington’s Disease Society of America (HDSA) describes as like having ALS, Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s disease all at once.

The HDSA Northeast Region is hosting the walk at Barbour County Fairgrounds: New Stage. The HDSA said in a press release Friday that its Team Hope events take place in more than 100 cities across the U.S. and have raised more than $20 million for Huntington’s disease since 2007.

The walk will take place at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 18. Click here to register online.

The HDSA said there are approximately 41,000 Americans with symptomatic Huntington’s disease.