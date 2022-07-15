PHILIPPI, W.Va. (WBOY) — West Virginia’s Division of Rehabilitation Services (DRS) offers programs for those with disabilities to learn skills that enable them to maintain employment. One teen has been in the work skills program since the end of May, and his mother said that they are fortunate he began a program in the system.

“We’ve struggled through the systems, and I feel like this was one of the better things that happened with the systems,” said the mother of the work skills worker.

The teen is currently volunteering his time to mow different public locations around the city of Philippi, including the town hall and Blue and Gray Park near the Philippi Covered Bridge.

Mowing is one work skill offered to prepare individuals with disabilities for a future in the workforce. The Philippi teen was placed through options employment services, which contracts with the West Virginia DRS.

For a list of each office in the six districts in the state, click here.

”Businesses need to be more open-minded. A lot of times getting businesses to work with people with disabilities can be a challenge, and they value their job; they value learning different things and treated like a human being,” said Options Employment Services Owner Sandra Marfield.

Marfield said she will work with someone as young as 16, and in the past, she has worked with many veterans, so the skills services are for everyone.

The teen’s mother told 12 News about why she thinks services like this for her son are important.

“For his future, so he can hold a job, he can be employable, he can be self-sustaining, instead of letting the system help him for the rest of his life, he can do it himself, and that ultimately my goal, as a parent, I want him to be able to take care of himself someday because I’m not always going to be there,” she said.

According to his mom, the program allows him to better himself and have an opportunity to learn job skills. She said she thinks it important for him to be out in the community and said that being out in the community among other people makes him feel good.