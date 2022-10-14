The walking tour is marked with a sign at Blue and Gray Park (WBOY Image).

PHILIPPI, W.Va. – The Civil War Trails (CWT) network offers over 1,4000 sites across six states, and recently made an expansion.

The City of Philippi announced in September of 2022 the installation of a five-stop walking tour which allows visitors to follow in the footsteps of the civil war’s first land battle.

Officials said the stops detail combat minute by minute, along with the impact on local residents and the positive legacy in veteran healthcare, especially the orthopedics that resulted from the battle.

Partners in the preparation include the City of Philippi, Philippi Convention and Visitors Bureau (CVB), Barbour County, Civil War Trails, Inc., Linda Proudfoot, Lars Byrne, and Janey Kortas. Officials said now that the signs are installed the group can turn its attention to furthering its marketing of the town and its history.

“Philippi’s Convention and Visitors Bureau sees the Civil War Trails addition to Philippi as an extension of tourism offerings in our area. The CWT signs are yet one more way to ‘Get your fill in Philippi!”, said Karen Larry, Philippi CVB board president.

A ribbon cutting ceremony for Philippi’s Civil War Trails on Oct. 22 at 1 p.m. at Blue and Gray Park in Philippi.