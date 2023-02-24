PHILIPPI, W.Va. – On Friday, former Barbour County prosecuting attorney Thomas Hoxie was sworn in as a judge to the Nineteenth Judicial Circuit for Barbour and Taylor counties.

Governor Jim Justice appointed Hoxie on Feb. 1, 2023, to the seat vacated by Judge Allen D. Moats, who retired in December.

Hoxie, a lifelong resident of Barbour County, has served as a prosecuting attorney and has practiced civil litigation in Barbour and Taylor counties since 2016.

Judge Moats swore in and delivered the oath of office to Judge Hoxie during Friday’s ceremony inside the Barbour County Courthouse.

“This is truly one of those occasions where you are humbled by the great honor and responsibility that is being placed upon me and I’m truly blessed to be here today and to be able to serve my community,” said Hoxie.

Judge Hoxie is the youngest circuit judge currently serving in West Virginia, at the age of 35-years-old.