PHILIPPI, W.Va. (WBOY) — Alderson Broaddus University met with leaders from the U.S. Department of Agriculture this week to discuss possible outcomes for a multi-million-dollar loan amid AB’s closure.

In 2018, the USDA awarded AB $27.7 million “to acquire assets of the university campus and continue to serve students and the Barbour County community,” 12 News reported. And in 2020, another loan of $1.4 million was given to AB. But now that AB has lost its authority to give degrees and resigned its accreditation due to ongoing debt owed to the City of Philippi, the university may not be able to pay those loans back.

Officials with the USDA met with AB leadership on Monday and Tuesday and said they are trying to find a solution.

“The agency is working with the university through available servicing options and we’re committed to doing everything in our power to achieve the best outcome,” a USDA spokesperson told 12 News.

The lawsuit regarding AB’s utility bills with the City of Philippi is also being discussed in the community leadership.