PHILIPPI, W.Va. (WBOY) — Water and electrical service will remain connected to part of the Alderson Broaddus University campus until chemicals can safely be removed from the science building.

Joe Supple, the attorney for AB’s bankruptcy trustee, confirmed the agreement for 12 News Thursday.

According to bankruptcy court documents, the trustee had requested approval of a $30,000 utility credit agreement with the City of Philippi. The now-defunct university already owes the city more than $800,000 in delinquent utility bills.

At the end of August, AB filed for bankruptcy and requested that the campus utilities be left on. Emergency management officials had raised concerns about the stability of chemicals still being stored at Kemper-Redd Hall, which houses science laboratories.

Supple said the agreement will remain in place until those chemicals can be safely removed.

City officials have said previously that they’re working with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to monitor and begin removal of those chemicals.