Volunteer group caring for gardens in Philippi parks

PHILIPPI, W.Va. – Some local volunteers are working to make their home city a little brighter this spring.

The Philippi Beautification Volunteers have been planting gardens in both the Blue and Gray Park and Vietnam Veterans Park in downtown Philippi.

Volunteers have added both herbs and flowering plants to the park’s existing green spaces.

They said adding simple touches like that can make the city more appealing for tourists who come to visit.

“Our covered bridge, we have a museum, the first land battle of the Civil War was fought here, so there are reasons for people to come, and if they come, the beauty enhances their visit, we believe,” said volunteer Karen Larry.

The group is also responsible for maintaining planters along Main Street and other gardens around the city. The group will be keeping everyone updated on their Facebook page.