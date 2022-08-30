PHILIPPI, W.Va. (WBOY) — A Philip Barbour kicker is getting national attention for her performance Friday night.

USA Today High School Sports shouted out Layna Grassi for managing to turn a botched field goal into a touchdown.

Not only that, but Grassi went on to kick eight extra points and make a 30-yard field goal.

12 News crews captured some of Grassi’s highlights from the game. Watch them in the video above.

Philip Barbour (1-0) went on to defeat Grafton (0-1) by a final score of 52-7. Next week, they’ll take on Clay County.

Watch 12 News’ Parcs SportsZone every Friday night during football season to keep up with Grassi’s promising career.