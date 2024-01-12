BELINGTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — Pearl, a patient at Tygart Valley Health & Rehabilitation in Barbour County, is turning 103 next month, and the facility is trying to get birthday cards sent to her from every state.

Pearl (Courtesy: Tygart Valley Health & Rehabilitation)

Pearl’s birthday is coming up on Feb. 13, so the staff decided to do something special to celebrate her life, which has been pretty eventful. They are working to surprise her with a birthday card sent to Pearl from every U.S. state.

Pearl was born in Dry Fork, West Virginia and attended Elkins High School, graduating in 1940. She met her husband at a dance hall in Elkins and married him in 1940. On the day they met, her husband’s brother asked to dance with her first, but she turned him down to dance with her husband instead, Tygart Valley Health & Rehabilitation administrator Dion Wagner told 12 News that. They honeymooned in a tent at Audra State Park.

As of Thursday, “Mrs. 103rd” had been sent cards from West Virginia, Ohio, Kentucky, Virginia, North Carolina and South Carolina.

Cards for Pearl’s birthday should be addressed to the following:

Mrs. 103rd

216 Samaritan Circle,

Belington, WV 26250

If you’re wondering what to write about in your card, Pearl has lived in Baltimore, Akron and Cleveland as well as West Virginia and was a nurse’s aide for quadriplegic patients. She also volunteered at Heart and Hand for many years and used to write for the Barbour Democrat.

Pearl (Courtesy: Tygart Valley Health & Rehabilitation)

She boasts a large family: Four children, six grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and a great-great-granddaughter.

Staff at Tygart Valley Health & Rehabilitation describe her as “the sweetest and most humble lady to meet.” Here are a few of her favorite things, in case you want to personalize the cards:

Favorite color: Purple

Favorite treat: Chocolate

Favorite actor: Cary Grant and Clark Gable

Favorite music: Big band, especially Jimmy Dorsey

Pearl will receive all the cards during a celebration on her birthday.

But Pearl isn’t the only resident who would have their day brightened by a card. In an interview with 12 News, Wagoner said that cards can be sent to any resident at Tygart Valley Health & Rehabilitation and that any generic or unaddressed cards that are sent to the facility will be distributed for patients to enjoy.