PHILIPPI, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Barbour County History Museum is home to many artifacts of local history, ranging from tools from West Virginia’s illustrious mining history to artifacts from the Civil War.

Wade Alexander is one of three volunteers who run the museum. He formerly worked for the Smithsonian as a facility manager and is a history enthusiast.

Alexander told 12 News that Philippi was actually the stage for the first battle in the Civil War and that more than three thousand men fought in the Battle of Philippi—also known as “The Philippi Races”—due to the Confederacy’s hasty retreat.

During that battle, Private James Hanger of the Confederacy was shot in the leg and forced to amputate. Afterward, he founded the prosthetics company Hanger, which still exists today. A prosthetic leg is on display at the museum to tell this story.

The museum also contains oddities, such as a life-sized sculpture of The Addams Family character Lurch played by Ted Cassidy, a Philippi native.

The museum runs on donations and is manned by volunteers. The museum’s hours over the next two weeks will be 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.