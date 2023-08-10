PHILIPPI, W. Va. (WBOY) — Workforce WV is mobilizing to help employees at Alderson Broaddus University affected by the school’s upcoming closure in December.

According to a flyer received by 12 News, all university employees who were “totally separated from employment on or after August 4, 2023” are invited to attend a “Rapid Response Resource/Employment Fair” on August 15.

According to ABU’s most recent economic impact study, 213 people worked for the university in 2021.

The fair will include information on job opportunities with local employers, retirement planning, education/training, community resources and unemployment insurance benefits.

The event will be held at the Burbick Hall administration building from 10 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. on August 15th. Employees who are unable to attend in person should contact the Dislocated Worker Services Unit at 304-558-8414.