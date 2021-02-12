WV State Fire Marshals searching for “person of interest” involved in Belington apartment fire

BELINGTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a Barbour County man who is believed to have information about a recent fire at a Belington apartment complex.

A press release from the State Fire Marshal’s Office stated that Thomas Matthew Sims II, 34, of Belington is a person of interest in a fire at an apartment complex on Crim Avenue that occurred on February 8. Fire Marshals said Sims is still believed to be in the Belington area.

The release stated that the apartment complex has 10 units, all of which were occupied at the time of the fire. There was only one minor injury among the residence and no one was displaced because of the fire, which caused damage to an outside wall and part on an interior wall, the release stated.

Fire Marshals are asking any person with any information on the whereabouts of Sims to please call the State Fire Marshal Hotline at (800) 233-FIRE (3473)

Fire Marshals also released two photos of Sims to assist the public in potentially locating him.