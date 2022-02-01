WVDOH begins restoring historic Barbour County covered bridge

Carrollton Covered Bridge before it was damaged in a 2017 fire (Courtesy: WVDOH)

CARROLLTON, W.Va. – The historic Carrollton Covered Bridge in Barbour County is finally getting the restoration it desperately needs. The West Virginia Division of Highways announced on Tuesday that work on the bridge is underway.

The restoration was officially announced back in June to revive the bridge after it was damaged in an arson attack in 2017. The blaze destroyed much of the outer covering of the bridge but left the basic structure mostly intact, according to the DOH.

Carrollton Covered Bridge fire, August 2017

The bridge was reopened to traffic in September 2017 after minor repairs, but it will now get a full restoration.

Carrollton Covered Bridge before restoration efforts (Courtesy: WVDOH)

Damages from the fire (WBOY image)

The bridge when it was reopened to traffic (WBOY image)

Bridge after restoration in 2017 (WBOY image)

Contractors for Span 1, LLC are installing scaffolding and rigging to replace the bridge’s wooden siding and portions of the upper superstructure.

“While it’s been a long time coming for community members, it’s been a top priority for the Division of Highways since day one,” said District 7 Engineer Brian Cooper, P.E.

The bridge is the third oldest of 17 surviving covered bridges in West Virginia.

Consultants Mead & Hunt, who have done extensive work on the Philippi Covered Bridge, determined what portions of the old wooden superstructure could be saved and installed temporary bracing to shore up the remains of the roof system.

Tiger Diversified LLC, in Upshur County, was awarded a contract in May 2021 to provide the timber for the restoration. Once scaffolding and rigging are in place the District 7 Bridge Department will restore the structure.

The bridge was built in 1856 by brothers Emmett and Daniel O’Brien and crosses the Buckhannon River near Carrollton. At 140 feet, it is one of the longest surviving covered bridges in West Virginia.

The bridge was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1981.