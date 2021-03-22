Bartlett Funeral Homes breaks ground on new chapel

GRAFTON W.Va – A funeral company is breaking ground on a new addition to their business.

Bartlett Funeral home held a ceremonial first dig in Grafton for the chapel and celebration of life center.

The addition will replace eight parking spots in the funeral homes old parking lot and seat about 150 people. A bigger parking lot will now be moved to the lot across the street. The entire project will take around four to six months to finish.

Owner David Bolyard stated that the addition next to their current building would allow them to keep the history in tact, while providing the space families may need.

“Were trying to adjust to what the future of the funeral industry is moving towards, which is more celebration of life services and being able to offer food receptions and all that all from one facility,” David Bolyard, Owner of Bartlett Funeral Home, said. “So we’re really excited; it’s been something we’ve been planning for a while.“

Bartlett Funeral Home was started in 1908 and is Taylor County’s oldest continually operating business. It is the only funeral home to own and operate a crematory in Taylor County.

“We just had a lot of support this morning for the groundbreaking, and everybody’s really excited. So I just appreciate all the positive support and were just glad we can give back to Taylor County,” Bolyard said.