GRAFTON, W.Va. – Grafton secured its spot in the AAA Region II, Section 1 final with a 68-48 win over Notre Dame.

The first quarter was tight with the Bearcats taking a slight lead 13-11.

Grafton started the second quarter scoring six unanswered points and lead 28-17 at the halftime break.

Notre Dame battled but couldn’t gain the lead and yet again the Bearcats closed a quarter on top, 43-30 after three.

The Irish got to within eight but Grafton pulled away for the 68-48 victory.

Ryan Maier led the Bearcats with 19 points, Justin Spiker added 14 and Kaden Delaney added 11 in the victory.

Jaidyn West matched Maier’s 19 points to lead Notre Dame.