Beechusrt Avenue pedestrian bridge to be removed

MORGANTOWN, W.Va – The footbridge on Beechurst Avenue is being demolished and is expected to cause lane closures.

The removal of the pedestrian bridge will take place over the course of multiple days and is slated to finish by Dec. 30 according to a press release from the city of Morgantown.

Beechurst will experience partial closures between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. on Dec. 21 – 23, Dec. 26, and Dec. 27.

Complete lane closures will occur between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. on Dec. 28 and 29, and drivers will be detoured through University Avenue and Campus Drive during that period according to the same press release.

The removal of the bridge is part of the ongoing renovations of Reynolds Hall at West Virginia University. You can find out more about the construction here.