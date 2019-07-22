Breaking News
Beer Burger Bowery to host 1st anniversary and burger eating contest

FAIRMONT W.Va. – A local burger place will be putting a twist to the traditional ribbon cutting as Jag’s Beer Burger Bowery will be celebrating its first anniversary since opening.

Shortly following the ribbon cutting ceremony at 4 p.m., the Bowery will allow guests, both young and old, to participate in the inaugural burger eating contest.

“Around 5 o’clock, after the ribbon cutting they’re going to start the burger eating contest and everybody registers through the Beer Burger Bowery and there are cash prizes and we think it’s going to be a lot of fun because so far they have several registrations,” said Tina Shaw, director of Marion County Chamber of Commerce.

The Beer Burger Bowery is located in the rear of the Jag’s Laundromat on Fairmont Avenue.

