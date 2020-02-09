Beer festival was held at Morgantown Brewing Company

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Morgantown Brewing Company off of University Ave. in the downtown West Virginia University campus, held its first ever “Dead of Winter” beer festival.

Pre-sale tickets were available to get 10 drink tickets and a commemorative glass for just $20.00 until the day of the festival. If you didn’t buy your tickets ahead of time there were still many deals. A custom 6 oz glass taster was available for just $5.00, and each taster includes a free drink ticket. Drink tickets got you a $3.00 pour.

There was beer from seven different breweries across the state of West Virginia, adding about 20 beers on tap to what Morgantown Brewing Company already had. They also had live music with dinner, raffled out prizes all day, and had stand up comedy show at night in their speak easy.

The event ran from 1:00 PM until 11:00 PM, and was free to attend. Owners said they enjoy hosting events like this, and plan to have more in the soon future.