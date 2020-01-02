Behind-the-scenes Jeopardy special to air on WBOY ABC

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Fans of Jeopardy can get a behind-the-scene look at America’s longest-running quiz show with the one-hour special “What is Jeopardy? Alex Trebek and America’s Most Popular Quiz Show” airing on WBOY ABC Thursday at 8 p.m.

This special, hosted by ABC News Anchor Michael Strahan, features behind-the-scenes access to Jeopardy and an exclusive interview at-home with Alex Trebek and his wife Jean.

Throughout the special, viewers will be taken backstage with Trebek while be prepares for back-to-back show tapings, travel cross-country with producers in search of new contestants and look back at the most iconic ones.

During the exclusive interview, Alex Trebek will reflect on his recent cancer diagnosis, the impact he’s had on American culture and the legacy he leaves behind.