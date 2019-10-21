Benefit dinner raises money for Doddridge County girl with rare illness

WEST UNION, W.Va. – The Doddridge County community rallied around a local young girl on Sunday to help raise money for medical expenses.

Ten year old Maddie Richards was diagnosed with a rare genetic condition called Sanfilippo Syndrome in 2017 and is seeking a compassionate youth study, which involves giving a trial drug to a patient. This can cost up to 100 thousand dollars.

The community held a benefit dinner, selling plates of food for $8 and raffle tickets for various baskets to help her family with the funding.

“The community has really come out and supported us. I cant’ say enough about our community. We’re a small rural town, but they’ve definitely been behind Maddie,” said Maddie’s father, Travis Richards.

For more information about Sanfilippo Syndrome and how to donate, visit www.teamsanfilippo.org.