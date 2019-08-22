Bernie Sanders to return to Morgantown for rally

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., smiles as he stands in the shade before marching with supporters in the Nashua Pride Parade in Nashua, N.H. Saturday, June 29, 2019: (AP Photo/ Cheryl Senter)

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Senator Bernie Sanders will return to Morgantown on August 26 to host a rally.

Senator Sanders is set to speak at the Morgantown Marriott at Waterfront Place, specifically focusing on his comprehensive Workplace Democracy plan and Green New Deal policy.

The Workplace Democracy plan will focus on increasing union membership in his first term.

Senator Sanders’ Green New Deal policy highlights the topics of global warming and has hopes of creating 20 million new jobs.

Doors will open at 4:30 p.m. with the event to follow at 6 p.m. The event is open to the public and admission is provided on a first come, first serve basis. Although not required, RSVP is highly encouraged. Those interested in reserving a spot to this event can click here.