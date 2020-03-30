Best Buy offers internet tips to improve home productivity

FILE – In this Aug. 27, 2019, file photo, the Best Buy logo is shown on a store in Richfield, Minn. Best Buy said Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, that CEO Corie Barry will continue to lead the company after its board completed an investigation into allegations against her in an anonymous letter. (AP Photo/Jim Mone, File)

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Retailer Best Buy is offering internet tips to help workers be more productive from home as many of them are working remotely.

The first tip involves internet speeds. Consumers can check their internet using sites like Geek Squad, SpeedTest.net and SpeedOf.me to get an accurate reading on their network performance, according to a release from Best Buy. Users should contact their providers if the speed is significantly lower than the advertised plan’s speed.

Second, firmware updates on the internet router are also important. Firmware updates to a router include key security, feature or performance updates, according to the release.

Third, it is important to optimize the placement of WiFi routers to have the best possible signal. Best Buy stated that routers need to be in a centralized location, and the more materials the signal must travel through, the weaker and slower the connection will be. For certain homes, a WiFi repeater or mesh network may be needed.

Fourth, for routers that have physical antennas, it is critical that they are maintained. Consumers should periodically check to ensure the antenna is upright, or for antennas that screw onto a connector, make sure it is tight and not loose, according to the release.

The fifth and final tip is to consider the age of the router. With more homes having more devices connected to WiFi, consumers should consider upgrading to a new router for increased speed and performance, according to Best Buy. For consumer who are unsure of the type of router needed, this tool can help.