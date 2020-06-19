Bi-County Nutrition Program receives donations for new delivery vehicle

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The Fraternal Order of Eagles in Clarksburg presented a check Thursday to help the program keep delivering food to senior citizens.

Officials with Bi-County Nutrition Program explained that the Fraternal Order of Eagles has been one of their biggest sponsors. The group was able to provide a check to the nutrition program to allow them to purchase a car for food deliveries making sure the seniors have a warm meal.

Many of the senior citizens rely on Bi-County Nutrition Program for meals due to the current COVID-19 Pandemic.

“This car is to help deliver meals to the seniors. We serve roughly now about 500 a day Monday through Friday. So, we are increasing because of a lot more seniors have to stay home, family can’t get to them,” said Wanda Carrico, Director of Bi-County Nutrition Program.

Also, Bi-County Nutrition Program said they feel fortunate that not only the Fraternal Order of Eagles help them but others as well.

“We work hard for charities and Bi-County we have sort of adopted them and we try and give them some money every year to help them keep the program going. And they do a wonderful job here in Harrison County and other counties,” said Dale Grimes, a Trustee of the Fraternal Order of Eagles in Clarksburg.

The motto for the Bi-County Nutrition is, people helping people, and they said they have a great group of volunteers and are always looking for more people to help out.

Anyone who would like to make a donation to the nutrition program can do so by calling them at

(304) 622-4075 or by mail to the Bi-County Nutrition Program at 416 ½ Ohio Avenue Nutter Fort, WV 26301