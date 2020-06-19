Bi-County Nutrition Program receives donations for new delivery vehicle

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The Fraternal Order of Eagles in Clarksburg presented a check Thursday to help the program keep delivering food to senior citizens.

Officials with Bi-County Nutrition Program explained that the Fraternal Order of Eagles has been one of their biggest sponsors. The group was able to provide a check to the nutrition program to allow them to purchase a car for food deliveries making sure the seniors have a warm meal.

Many of the senior citizens rely on Bi-County Nutrition Program for meals due to the current COVID-19 Pandemic.

“This car is to help deliver meals to the seniors. We serve roughly now about 500 a day Monday through Friday. So, we are increasing because of a lot more seniors have to stay home, family can’t get to them,” said Wanda Carrico, Director of Bi-County Nutrition Program.

Also, Bi-County Nutrition Program said they feel fortunate that not only the Fraternal Order of Eagles help them but others as well.

“We work hard for charities and Bi-County we have sort of adopted them and we try and give them some money every year to help them keep the program going. And they do a wonderful job here in Harrison County and other counties,” said Dale Grimes, a Trustee of the Fraternal Order of Eagles in Clarksburg.

The motto for the Bi-County Nutrition is, people helping people, and they said they have a great group of volunteers and are always looking for more people to help out.

Anyone who would like to make a donation to the nutrition program can do so by calling them at
(304) 622-4075 or by mail to the Bi-County Nutrition Program at 416 ½ Ohio Avenue Nutter Fort, WV 26301

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Celebrate your graduation with out virtual yearbook!
See which businesses are open in your area
Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories