Big 12 extends suspension to May 31; WVU cancels spring game

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia University and the Big 12 Conference have both taken additional measures amidst growing concerns caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Big 12 Conference announced that they would be extending their suspension of all team activities until May 31, more than two months after their original date of March 29. Upon that announcement, West Virginia University Director of Athletics and Associate Vice President Shane Lyons announced that WVU’s Gold-Blue spring football game, which was originally slated for April 18, was canceled.

“We continue to work with the Big 12 and our medical professionals to ensure the safety of our student-athletes, University and community,” Lyons said. “Extending the deadline of all athletic activities necessitates the cancellation of our spring football game. We will continue to work with the Big 12 to come up a fair and competitive plan for our athletic teams as we approach May 31.”

Teams are still allowed to meet virtually and can conduct film study, technical discussions, tactical sessions and other non-physical activities, but such activities are limited to two hours per week. Moving forward, the Big 12 will regularly re-visit, re-evaluate and adjust the suspension as circumstances dictate.

Lyons also announced that all Mountaineer Athletic Club activities scheduled for April and May are postponed. Information on these events will be announced at a later date.

“Our Mountaineer Athletic Club events are important to us because they enable our coaches and staff to travel around the state and visit with our fans,” Lyons added. “We are exploring the opportunity for virtual MAC sessions to allow our fans to interact with our coaches while maintaining a social distance. I look forward to providing more information on these sessions when it is available.”