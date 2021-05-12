Big fourth inning propels Fighting Irish over Bulldogs

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Frank Loria Memorial field was the site of Notre Dame’s win over Tygarts Valley on Wednesday night.

The score was knotted up 2-2 heading into the bottom of the fourth inning.

Notre Dame’s Preston Heslep started the Fighting Irish’s escapade with an RBI single and the Irish took a one point lead.

Still in the fourth, Anthony Rodgers scores two runners and the Irish took a 5-2 lead.

Notre Dame scored three more runs in the bottom of the fourth to lead 8-2 at the end of the inning.

Tygarts Valley did have a late rally in the top of the fifth inning, scoring three runs led by Noah Armstrong’s two RBI single, but they never took back the lead.

Irish scored one more run to secure a 9-5 win over Tygarts Valley.

