(WTRF) Looking up in the rearview mirror and seeing lights flashing brings a sense of dread to all drivers, but not all flashing lights mean the same thing.

Police have red and blue flashing lights and usually use them to signal drivers to pull over.

But what does a red flashing light on a vehicle mean?

The Newell Volunteer Fire Department explains what the flashing red light indicates to readers in a Facebook post.

In West Virginia, the flashing red lights on a vehicle indicate a volunteer responding to a 911 situation using a personal vehicle.

They are headed to their designated firehouse or to the scene to assist in the need of an emergency.

If you see a passenger car with a flashing red light, you should consider them another emergency vehicle and give them the right of way.

This red light is considered a courtesy light, and when it is behind you when it is safe, you should pull over to the right and come to a complete stop so that they may travel past you.

Many readers may need to realize what the flashing red lights symbolize, and every second in an emergency counts.

(Video in the story shows the top stories for Thursday, July 27, 2023)