It’s week 16 of Black and Gold Today Digital Edition and your hosts Jay Puskar, Mike Fenner, and Kent Urbanski discuss the three-game losing streak for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The guys weigh in on whether or not it’s time for the Steelers to push the panic button, especially after losing in a major upset against the Cincinnati Bengals.

The hosts discuss the next two games of the season for the Steelers as they come up against teams with double digit wins that are destined for the playoffs.