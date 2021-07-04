Black Diamond Philharmonics hold Independence Day concert

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Local musicians celebrated Independence Day with a concert.

The Black Diamond Philharmonics is a newly established organization in the Morgantown area. Saturday, they be performed a patriotic Brass Quintet set at the Monongalia Arts Center. The founders said they saw a void in the community and decided to start a classic music organization to fill that void.

“We are a musical society, and we have a bunch of different things that we can offer. We’re not just an orchestra or a brass quintet or a wind section,” Mark Wallace, Co-founder of black Dimond Philharmonics, said. “We are all of these things and more.”

In June, they held a concert to feature their wind players and in July they featured their brass players.

“We defiantly want to inspire our community building event and I think this is a great opportunity to reach out when there’s already a lot of activity already happening on the Fourth of July, and this allows us to come out and meet new people and celebrate with the rest of the community,” Wallace said.

Black Diamond Philharmonics brass section

Wallace said they plan to have at least one performance a month. August will feature their string players, September will feature their piano players and in October they will being doing a concert of all gay composers to support the LGBTQ community.

To contribute to the society you can visit here.