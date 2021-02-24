Black History Month: Burgers & Bites

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – A fairly new burger spot in downtown Morgantown has been leaving customers saying that it has the best burgers in town.

Burgers & Bites offers burgers, wings, milkshakes, and more. Co-owners Lamont Morris and William Fitzgerald decided to open Burgers & Bites due to the small number of burger spots in the downtown Morgantown area. Fitzgerald explained that he and Morris got a friend to invest in their business to help their dreams come true.

“It was from me doing it at home, and then once I had friends and family taste it, they said you should do other things with it,” explained Morris. So, when my partner came up with the concept of us opening a restaurant, we made that our number one.”

Morris and Fitzgerald opened their restaurant doors on December 18, 2020. Fitzgerald stated that since they’ve been open, they have received nothing but support from the community. Customers and the owners consider Burgers & Bites to be a relaxing, family-friendly atmosphere.

“People can come in, listen to the jukebox, play songs, watch TV and enjoy their meal,” described Morris.

One special thing about this restaurant is they have themed days of the week such as ‘Dollar-off Turkey Burger Tuesdays’ and ‘Free burger Fridays.’ Fitzgerald explained that Free Burger Friday is where they post a picture on their social media platforms, and they ask everyone to like it, tag someone, and share it. They then choose four people every Friday to win a free burger.

Burgers & Bites is open Sunday – Thursday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Friday – Saturday from 11 a.m. – 4 a.m.