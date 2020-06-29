Black Trans Lives Matter protest takes place in Morgantown

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – More than 20 protesters took part in a ‘Black Trans Lives Matter’ protest on Sunday afternoon and evening.

Protesters on Pleasant St. before the march

The event started at 1 p.m. and ran until 8 p.m. Protesters started on Pleasant St. and marched to the Morgantown Courthouse Square, where some gave speeches about how difficult it is to be transgender and part of the LGBTQ community. One person who spoke during the protest was Elijah Barksdale, a black trans man. Barksdale said he was appreciative of everyone who came out to support the black trans community and the LGBTQ community in general.

“Coming out here, you know, and listening — people that are listening to me, it’s empowering, it’s emotional,” Barksdale said. “I feel like I’m getting through to the people’s soul and mind and that they’re taking it in that we’re human and we’re out here — to be kind to others. Not only the trans-black community but the queer community, minorities and such. But as a black trans man, we exist and I am demanding that we are acknowledged out here as a human being.”

Barksdale said it is hard to be a black transgender person in general, but that it is especially hard to be one in West Virginia. He said black trans people face a constant fight with their identities and acceptance. He said they are often ridiculed with name-calling.

He added that a lot of the time when people say “black lives matter” they do not include trans people and said that needs to change. Barksdale said the black community and the general public ought to support the trans community.

Getting to that point will not be easy, but Barksdale said he was just glad to have people come out on Sunday to protest and show their support.

“I’d like to say thank you for everyone coming out today. I know it’s going to get bigger as the day goes on, Barksdale said. “I just want to say thank you to people that support me and love me and that has made me be the black king that I am.”