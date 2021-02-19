Blue Sky Realty celebrates 1 year of successful operations

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – A Monongalia County business is celebrating its first year of success despite opening its doors during the worldwide pandemic.

Blue Sky Realty held its ribbon-cutting ceremony in Morgantown Friday afternoon. The privately-owned company has been open since last February but was unable to have a grand opening ceremony due to COVID-19.

Blue Sky has five realtors with more than 45 years of experience combined, and it will soon be adding seven more realtors to its staff. The company’s president explained that it was challenging to open up a new business during the worldwide pandemic.

“We had to change our way of showing so a lot of things have been virtual with Facetimes and video,” Blue Sky Realty President, Stephanie Lemley said. “We’ve had to adapt as far as mask-wearing and making sure we’re meeting all the protocols. We don’t have as much interaction as we are used to with our buyers and sellers, we’re very social people so that has been kind of difficult but we’ve had to find ways to overcome that.”

A representative from the Morgantown Area Partnership was at the ribbon cutting and presented Lemley with a plaque.

Lemley explained that Blue Sky handles all types of commercial and residential sales and prides itself on customer service.

Blue Sky Realty is located at 213 Fayette Street in Morgantown and is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. More information about the business is available by checking out their website.