Boaters hold rally to support President Trump

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – November 2020 will have the next general election, including the presidential election between President Donald Trump and his opponent, Joe Biden.

With elections only a couple short months away, rallies and parades in support of candidates have begun all over the country, and now here in the mountain state. On Saturday at Cheak Lake, President Trump supporters had a parade in support of our president on the water.

A few dozen boats lined up at noon, waved their flags, and completed a few peaceful laps around the lake.

Election day will be on November 3, and for more information you can click here.