Boil water advisory issued for area of Philippi

PHILIPPI, W.Va. – A boil water advisory has been issued for an area of Philippi, according to the City of Philippi Water Department.

The advisory is in effect for customers along Route 250 south from Hanging Rock Road to the intersection of Route 38. This includes Anglin Run and Maplebrook Subdivision, Landders Road, and Silent Grove Road.

The purpose for the advisory is a water line break in the area. Crews are currently working on the water line.

Customers are being advised to boil water prior to use.

