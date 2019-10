FARMINGTON, W.Va. – A boil water advisory was issued for the town of Farmington on Monday.

The advisory is in effect for Farmington Water customers who are residents of Farmington, Little Laurel and Lincoln Heights. The advisory has been issued due to a water main break in Monongah.

Residents are being advised to to boil water before use until further notice.

