NUTTER FORT, W.Va. – The town of Nutter Fort has issued a boil water advisory for the area after the main water line broke.

The affected areas of the break include West Virginia Avenue and Beeghley Avenue. According to officials, once the water is shut off in that area to repair the break, the town will be under the advisory.

There is no word at this time when the line will be fixed. Stay with 12 News as we will continue to provide updates to this story.