SELBYVILLE, W.Va. – A boil water advisory has been issued for the Selbyville area of Upshur County.

The Adrian Public Service District announced a boil water advisory for customers in Selbyville on Wednesday at approximately 5:30 p.m. The purpose for this advisory is a main line break. Affected residents are advised to boil water prior to use until further notice.

Stay with 12 News for any further updates.