Boil water advisory issued for town of Fairview

FAIRVIEW, W.Va. – The Fairview Water Department announced on Friday that the town of Fairview is under a boil water advisory until further notice.

Fairview has been experiencing issues with their water recently, with some businesses having to boil water before use or use bottled water. Fairview Elementary and Middle schools are currently receiving water from Marion County Schools Maintenance and Facilities.

WBOY has not received any further information on the cause for the issues with Fairview’s water