Boil water advisory issued for town of Monongah

MONONGAH, W.Va. – A boil water advisory has been issued for the town of Monongah.

The advisory, which was issued on Sunday morning, originally noted that the Carolina and Idamay communities were exempt and under a conserve water notice instead. However, an update was sent out Sunday evening that included these communities in the boil water advisory.

All Monongah Water customers will be under the advisory. The advisory has been issued due to a main line break.

Residents are being advised to boil water before use until further notice.