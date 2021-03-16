Boone County woman accused of credit card fraud totaling $7,000 from cancer patient

BOONE COUNTY, W.Va. (WOWK) – Deputies have arrested a woman accused of illegally using credit cards belonging to a family she was helping take care of.

Carrie Graley Dolin

According to a press release, deputies arrested Carrie Graley Dolin, 41, from Madison.

Dolin is accused of using credit cards belonging to a physically incapacitated victim due to advanced cancer.

She is accused of illegally charging around $7,000 worth of items in less than a month.

She was arrested and charged with eight counts of credit card fraud and one count of financial exploitation of an incapacitated adult. More charges are expected to be announced.