1 person injured after stabbing incident in Harrison County

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – On Friday, one person was injured as a result of a stabbing incident in Harrison County, according to 911 officials.

Officials confirmed that one male was stabbed on North 14th Street in Clarksburg at 10:16 p.m.

Clarksburg Police Department, Clarksburg Fire Department responded to the scene alongside Harrison County EMS.

The cause is unknown at this time and there is no word on any arrests.

Clarksburg Police Department is investigating the incident.

There is no other information at this time.

