Health department announces 2 new COVID-19 cases in Taylor County

GRAFTON, W.Va. – The Grafton-Taylor County Health Department confirmed two additional COVID-19 cases in the county on Wednesday evening.

Dr. David Bender, the county health officer, announced on Wednesday that the Grafton-Taylor County Health Department confirmed two more positive cases in the county. One of the cases involves a worker at the Tygart Lake Lodge Restaurant. The patients are in their teens and 20’s and are currently in isolation at their homes, according to the health department.

The announcement of the new cases brings Taylor County as a whole to 30 active COVID-19 cases.