BREAKING: One person transported to UHC after multiple police departments dispatched to Nutter Fort

UPDATE: (4/4/20 9:40 p.m.) According to Sheriff Robert Matheny of the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department, the situation on Illinois Avenue was a result of domestic violence. When police arrived on scene the situation escalated, resulting in a police officer firing his weapon. Chief Goodwin from the Nutter Fort Police Department was on scene and asked the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department to investigate the shooting.

According to Matheny, the stabbing victim was the person transported to UHC.

ORIGINAL POST (4/4/20 8:31 p.m.) NUTTER FORT, W.Va.- A large police presence was on the scene of Illinois Avenue in Nutter Fort Saturday evening.

Harrison County 9-1-1 received a call at 7:41 p.m. According to officials, the Nutter Fort Police Department, Stonewood Police Department and the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department all responded to the scene as well as the Nutter Fort Fire Department.

According to the Harrison County 9-1-1 Communication Center, Harrison County EMS transported one person to United Hospital Center.

No additional details have been released at this time and the extent of the person’s injuries is unknown.

