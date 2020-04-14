BREAKING: Two coal miners flown to hospital after rescue operation at Leer Mining Complex in Taylor County

GRAFTON, W.Va. – Emergency crews are on scene of an incident at the Leer Mining Complex, in Taylor County, Tuesday morning.

Just before 4:00 a.m., a call came into the Harrison-Taylor 911 Center that two coal miners were trapped at the Arch Coal facility near Grafton.

As of 5:00 a.m. one miner was able to get himself out, while a rescue mission was under way to free the second miner, according to 911 officials. By 5:40 a.m., 911 officials reported that two patients had been flown by medical helicopter to Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown. There is no word on the patients’ conditions.

The Grafton Fire Department and Taylor County EMS were called to the mine.

No other immediate details were available. This story will be updated as more information is made available.